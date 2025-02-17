“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid

On February 18 in Brussels, the ambassadors of the European Union will discuss providing Ukraine with additional military assistance worth 5 billion euros in 2025 "in the near future". This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to a draft document that has been reviewed, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, the European Union is seeking to provide one and a half million large-caliber artillery rounds, air defense systems, long-range precision missiles, drones, and support for the restoration of Ukrainian army brigades (including training and equipment).

Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer

The decision under discussion envisages achieving the goals "partly by directing further support to the defense industry of Ukraine, including relevant initiatives that bring together the defense industry of the EU and Ukraine.

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

The European Union reminds that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with 134.5 billion euros in aid, including 48.5 billion euros in military aid. "The European Union will provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary and as intensively as necessary," the draft decision states.

There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy