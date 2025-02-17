“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32764 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113858 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100305 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112608 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116643 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151125 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115139 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59569 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107839 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72465 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141939 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174353 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62374 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133458 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135349 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163720 views
“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid

“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34103 views

EU ambassadors will discuss providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth €5 billion. The aid will include artillery ammunition, air defense systems, missiles, and support for Ukrainian army brigades.

On February 18 in Brussels, the ambassadors of the European Union will discuss providing Ukraine with additional military assistance worth 5 billion euros in 2025 "in the near future". This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to a draft document that has been reviewed, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, the European Union is seeking to provide one and a half million large-caliber artillery rounds, air defense systems, long-range precision missiles, drones, and support for the restoration of Ukrainian army brigades (including training and equipment).

Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer17.02.25, 15:54 • 23300 views

The decision under discussion envisages achieving the goals "partly by directing further support to the defense industry of Ukraine, including relevant initiatives that bring together the defense industry of the EU and Ukraine.

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa17.02.25, 11:02 • 41264 views

The European Union reminds that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with 134.5 billion euros in aid, including 48.5 billion euros in military aid. "The European Union will provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary and as intensively as necessary," the draft decision states.

There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy17.02.25, 15:47 • 21468 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising