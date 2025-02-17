There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is necessary to introduce a special envoy for Ukraine, similar to the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Zelensky said this during a videoconference during an official visit to the UAE, UNN reports .

Details

First, Europe must be at the table and this is very important for us. I don't know in what format, but Europe will definitely be at the table, which means that it is difficult to have one person at the table to represent the whole of Europe, but we have to go through these difficulties. It is desirable to have someone. As for the representative, we need to talk about it, who it can be, because we have Europe here, not just the EU. It's important for us not to lose the UK, which is completely on our side, but it's not the EU. There should be a representative of Europe, and I think it's right - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Europe will definitely be heard.

The format of what Europe offers, or how it supports Ukraine, in what format, and what security guarantees Europe is ready to give, will definitely be on the table, for sure. I don't know who it will be yet - The president added.

Context

Yesterday, on February 16, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Europe needs to introduce a special envoy for Ukraineto ensure that it plays a significant role in any peace process.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the termination of relations between the United States and Europe is dangerous, as Russia will be able to take advantage of it.