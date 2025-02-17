ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

There should be a special European representative for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

 21469 views

The President of Ukraine supported the proposal to appoint a special representative of Europe for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need to take into account the interests of not only the EU but also the UK.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is necessary to introduce a special envoy for Ukraine, similar to the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Zelensky said this during a videoconference during an official visit to the UAE, UNN reports .

Details

First, Europe must be at the table and this is very important for us. I don't know in what format, but Europe will definitely be at the table, which means that it is difficult to have one person at the table to represent the whole of Europe, but we have to go through these difficulties. It is desirable to have someone. As for the representative, we need to talk about it, who it can be, because we have Europe here, not just the EU. It's important for us not to lose the UK, which is completely on our side, but it's not the EU. There should be a representative of Europe, and I think it's right

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Europe will definitely be heard.

The format of what Europe offers, or how it supports Ukraine, in what format, and what security guarantees Europe is ready to give, will definitely be on the table, for sure. I don't know who it will be yet

- The president added. 

Context

Yesterday, on February 16, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Europe needs to introduce a special envoy for Ukraineto ensure that it plays a significant role in any peace process.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the termination of relations between the United States and Europe is dangerous, as Russia will be able to take advantage of it. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

