In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 4 increased to 31, two people died, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, we have two dead as a result of the last attack; in the morning, a man who was wounded died in the hospital. These people were killed by the Russians. The number of victims has also increased - 31 injured are currently known. - Tkachenko wrote.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives