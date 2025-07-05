In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, the number of injured people increased to 31 as a result of the Russian attack on July 4, two people died. One man died in the hospital from his injuries.
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 4 increased to 31, two people died, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
As of now, we have two dead as a result of the last attack; in the morning, a man who was wounded died in the hospital. These people were killed by the Russians. The number of victims has also increased - 31 injured are currently known.
