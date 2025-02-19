Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28773 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49935 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 95989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55635 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112375 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150240 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54931 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106970 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66743 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 29305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54142 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 96200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141093 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173543 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133144 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135037 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163445 views
Actual
Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 200800 views

February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Today, February 19, is the day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, a symbol that has deep historical roots dating back to the princely era of Kievan Rus and the Rurik family, UNN reports.

Details 

On February 19, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution that made the golden Trident on a blue shield the official symbol of the country - the national symbol of Ukrainians during the liberation struggle of the 20th century, which  has the status of a small coat of arms and is the main element of the future large coat of arms. Therefore, this day is usually designated as the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine.

This symbol has deep historical roots that date back to the princely era of Kievan Rus and the Rurik family. It is known that the Trident was used as a state symbol in the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR), which emphasizes the continuity of Ukrainian statehood.

The Small State Coat of Arms is one of the main state symbols along with the Constitution, flag and anthem. Its image can be seen on the seals of state bodies, banknotes, official documents and service certificates.

91% of Ukrainians are proud of citizenship - new poll22.01.25, 12:03 • 84604 views

February 19, also marks World Marine Mammal Protection Day, also known as World Whale and Dolphin Day.

Image

This date was established in 1986, when the International Whaling Commission imposed a global ban on commercial whale hunting and the sale of whale meat. Since then, the day has become a symbol of the struggle to preserve marine ecosystems and a reminder of the threats faced by these animals.

Every year, conservation organizations hold campaigns and educational events to draw attention to the problem of poaching, ocean pollution, and climate change that threaten marine mammals.

Humpback whale swallowed and released a kayaker off the coast of Chile: it was caught on video14.02.25, 09:09 • 29910 views

Every year on February 19, the world celebrates International Tug of War Day , a holiday dedicated to one of the oldest team sports.

Tug of war has deep historical roots. It was practiced in ancient Egypt, China, India, and Greece, and in some cultures it even had a ritual significance, symbolizing the struggle between the forces of nature or the gods.

This sport was an Olympic discipline from 1900 to 1920, but it was later excluded from the Olympic Games program. Nevertheless, the tradition of the competition has survived, and today tug-of-war remains popular in many countries around the world.

This holiday not only honors the sporting heritage, but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork, endurance and strength of spirit.

Oleksandr Usyk is the best boxer of 2024. Top 5 of the most grandiose victories of the Ukrainian in the ring13.01.25, 16:45 • 196875 views

On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Archipelago , a disciple of the Apostle Paul and one of the 70 apostles.

Archippus preached Christianity in Phrygia (the territory of modern Turkey) and was one of the founders of the Christian community in Colossae. In the Bible, he is mentioned in the Epistle to the Colossians and the Epistle to Philemon.

According to legend, St. Archippus was persecuted by pagans for his faith in Christ, subjecting him to severe torment. However, he remained steadfast and professed Christianity until the end of his life.

In Ukraine, this day honors defenders of the faith and ascetics. According to folk traditions, Archip is believed to protect homes from disasters and the evil eye.

According to the new calendar, Bohdan, Dmytro, Yevhen, Makar, Maksym, Mykyta, and Fedir celebrate their namesakes on this day.

The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer12.02.25, 12:46 • 114108 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPublications
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
indiaIndia
greeceGreece
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

Contact us about advertising