Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

Today, February 19, is the day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, a symbol that has deep historical roots dating back to the princely era of Kievan Rus and the Rurik family, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution that made the golden Trident on a blue shield the official symbol of the country - the national symbol of Ukrainians during the liberation struggle of the 20th century, which has the status of a small coat of arms and is the main element of the future large coat of arms. Therefore, this day is usually designated as the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine.

This symbol has deep historical roots that date back to the princely era of Kievan Rus and the Rurik family. It is known that the Trident was used as a state symbol in the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR), which emphasizes the continuity of Ukrainian statehood.

The Small State Coat of Arms is one of the main state symbols along with the Constitution, flag and anthem. Its image can be seen on the seals of state bodies, banknotes, official documents and service certificates.

91% of Ukrainians are proud of citizenship - new poll

February 19, also marks World Marine Mammal Protection Day, also known as World Whale and Dolphin Day.

This date was established in 1986, when the International Whaling Commission imposed a global ban on commercial whale hunting and the sale of whale meat. Since then, the day has become a symbol of the struggle to preserve marine ecosystems and a reminder of the threats faced by these animals.

Every year, conservation organizations hold campaigns and educational events to draw attention to the problem of poaching, ocean pollution, and climate change that threaten marine mammals.

Humpback whale swallowed and released a kayaker off the coast of Chile: it was caught on video

Every year on February 19, the world celebrates International Tug of War Day , a holiday dedicated to one of the oldest team sports.

Tug of war has deep historical roots. It was practiced in ancient Egypt, China, India, and Greece, and in some cultures it even had a ritual significance, symbolizing the struggle between the forces of nature or the gods.

This sport was an Olympic discipline from 1900 to 1920, but it was later excluded from the Olympic Games program. Nevertheless, the tradition of the competition has survived, and today tug-of-war remains popular in many countries around the world.

This holiday not only honors the sporting heritage, but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork, endurance and strength of spirit.

Oleksandr Usyk is the best boxer of 2024. Top 5 of the most grandiose victories of the Ukrainian in the ring

On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Archipelago , a disciple of the Apostle Paul and one of the 70 apostles.

Archippus preached Christianity in Phrygia (the territory of modern Turkey) and was one of the founders of the Christian community in Colossae. In the Bible, he is mentioned in the Epistle to the Colossians and the Epistle to Philemon.

According to legend, St. Archippus was persecuted by pagans for his faith in Christ, subjecting him to severe torment. However, he remained steadfast and professed Christianity until the end of his life.

In Ukraine, this day honors defenders of the faith and ascetics. According to folk traditions, Archip is believed to protect homes from disasters and the evil eye.

According to the new calendar, Bohdan, Dmytro, Yevhen, Makar, Maksym, Mykyta, and Fedir celebrate their namesakes on this day.

The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer