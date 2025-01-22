91% of Ukrainians are proud of citizenship - new poll

91% of Ukrainians surveyed are proud of their Ukrainian citizenship, the highest figure in the last two decades.

This was announced by Mykhailo Mishchenko, deputy director of the Razumkov Center's sociological service, during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

According to the data we received in June 2024, 91% of respondents said they were very or rather proud of their Ukrainian citizenship. Comparing this data to previous years, in 2015 the number of such people was less - 68%, even less in 2010 and 2000 - 62% - noted Mishchenko.

According to the expert, if we compare the data by region, the share of those who are proud of Ukrainian citizenship has increased from 76% to 95% in the western region compared to 2000. In the central region, it increased from 63% to 93%, in the southern region from 55% to 92%, and in the eastern region from 67% to 83%. In addition, the share of those who are proud of the state symbols of Ukraine has increased.

Compared to the data of 2011, the share of those who are proud of the flag of Ukraine has increased from 26% to 64%. The share of those who are proud of the coat of arms of Ukraine has increased from 25% to 63.5%. The share of those who are proud of the national anthem has increased from 23.5% to 61% during this period.

Addendum

Reportedly, the survey was conducted on the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, where no hostilities are taking place. Previous surveys covered the entire territory of Ukraine. This could have affected the dynamics of change.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service and included 2016 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Recall

