Humpback whale swallowed and released a kayaker off the coast of Chile: it was caught on video

A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off the coast of Chilean Patagonia and then let him go. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral, UNN reports.

Details

The Associated Press interviewed those involved in the incident, which occurred last Saturday. Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell, in Bahia el Aguila near the San Isidro lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan when a humpback whale surfaced and swallowed Adrian and his yellow kayak for a few seconds before letting go.

Dell, who was just a few meters away, filmed the moment, urging his son to stay calm.

"Stay calm, stay calm," he can be heard saying after his son is freed from the whale's mouth.

"I thought I was dead," Adrian told the Associated Press. - "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.

He described the "horror" of those few seconds and explained that the real fear came only after he surfaced again, fearing that the huge animal would harm his father or that he would die in the cold waters.

Despite the terrifying experience, Dell remained focused, filming and reassuring his son while fighting his own anxiety.

"When I got up and started swimming, I was afraid that something might happen to my father, too, that we wouldn't reach the shore in time or that I would get hypothermia," Adrian said.

Both returned to the shore unharmed, with only a fright.

