A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

Kyiv  •  UNN

Researchers have discovered a unique variant of the NOVA1 (I197V) protein that only modern humans have. This genetic feature was absent in Neanderthals and appeared after the evolutionary separation of humans.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, describes a unique variant in a neural RNA-binding protein in the human central nervous system. This amino acid change (called I197V) is likely to hold the key to understanding how humans evolved the ability to speak in complex ways.

Transmits UNN with reference to Nature and DW.

Details

Our ancestors, as well as our closest relatives such as Neanderthals, likely had anatomical features in their throats and ears that enabled them to speak and hear spoken language. Science knows that they and we share the same gene variant that is associated with the ability to speak. However, it was not yet known why humans have their own unique variation in the gene.

In the context of the peculiarities of the human speech tract and the complex neural networks that make our speech abilities possible, the RNA-binding protein NOVA1 should be highlighted. It is key to brain development and neuromuscular control and is found in many parts of the biosphere, from mammals to birds. In humans, the I197V variant is present in the protein chain.

In a series of studies, a team of scientists from The Rockefeller University used CRISPR gene editing to replace the NOVA1 protein, which is common in mice, with the human variant I197V.

The scientists found that it was the human I197V that contributed to the emergence of spoken language.

This gene is part of a radical evolutionary shift in early modern humans and points to a possible ancient origin of spoken language. 

- explains Robert B. Darnell, head of the Molecular Neuro-Oncology Laboratory at The Rockefeller University.
The researcher even concedes that NOVA1 could be the real human ‘language gene’, but admits that it is more likely to be ‘one of many genetic changes specific to humans’.

Deep into the ages

Studying the genomes of archaic human relatives, the Neanderthals (a subspecies of Late Pleistocene man) of Europe and the Denisovans of Central Asia (a species of extinct humans known from extremely fragmentary material), scientists have found that the ancient species of humans had the same NOVA1 variant as other animals. However, it is in modern humans that the unique I197V version dominates.

An interesting fact: analyses of over 650,000 genomes of modern humans documented the presence of I197V in all but six individuals.

This is evidence of a unique human variation. It manifested as far back as Africa, after we separated evolutionarily from our ancient relatives. It is also a clue that this NOVA1 change may be an unexpected human-specific gene associated specifically with language.

Research has shown that the brain retains memories from the period of childhood amnesia to adulthood, although they are not consciously remembered. The age of the first memories and their detail depend on the cultural environment and upbringing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

