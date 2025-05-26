"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 151640 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 171232 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 243851 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 295451 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 181501 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 114050 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109275 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74897 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57597 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54766 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 29492 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 7532 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

May 25, 02:54 PM • 49183 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM • 9262 views

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

06:14 PM • 7548 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 243851 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 295451 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 277133 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 369051 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 448546 views
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107266 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 151640 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54743 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 52137 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56719 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

US President Donald Trump has said he "doesn't like" what putin is doing in Ukraine. He stressed that the Russian dictator is "killing people."

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump says he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

"I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," Trump said.

He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and "always got along with him."

But he launches rockets at cities and kills people, and I don't like it

- said the US president.

He added that he "doesn't like" what Putin is doing.

"Not at all. He's killing people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it," Trump concluded.

Let us remind you

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He published a photo of night Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law."

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission condemned the new deadly wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. The organization's specialists claim that the attack that took place on the night of May 25 emphasizes the risks to civilians posed by the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

"This is not the behavior of a country that strives for peace" - Britain strongly condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv24.05.25, 23:30 • 4506 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
