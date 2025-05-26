"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump says he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

"I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," Trump said.

He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and "always got along with him."

But he launches rockets at cities and kills people, and I don't like it - said the US president.

He added that he "doesn't like" what Putin is doing.

"Not at all. He's killing people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it," Trump concluded.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He published a photo of night Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law."

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission condemned the new deadly wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. The organization's specialists claim that the attack that took place on the night of May 25 emphasizes the risks to civilians posed by the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

