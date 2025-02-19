The United States will keep sanctions against the Russian Federation in place at least until an agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a conversation with European leaders, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

The conversation comes after Rubio joined other U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a one-on-one, high-level meeting with Russian representatives.

"Rubio's assurances on sanctions may go some way to reassuring European allies who feared the U.S. would abandon the crippling financial sanctions the Biden administration has imposed on Russia over its invasion," the article says.

At the same time, the publication recalls that earlier on Tuesday, the US Secretary of State said that sanctions relief would be part of any deal.

"There are sanctions that have been imposed as a result of this conflict. To end any conflict, all parties must make concessions," Rubio said.

Recall

The day before, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the talks between the American and Russian delegations in the Saudi capital Riyadh had essentially ended the "diplomatic war" between the countries. In particular, the politician considers the statement of the US Secretary of State about the inevitability of lifting Western sanctions after the end of the war in Ukraine to be indicative.