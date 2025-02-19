Rubio says US won't lift sanctions on Russia until deal to end Ukraine war - Bloomberg

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103244 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67598 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115577 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100659 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112870 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116662 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152198 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65187 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108878 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79337 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142953 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72217 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133868 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135747 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164068 views
Rubio says US won't lift sanctions on Russia until deal to end Ukraine war - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79769 views

The United States will maintain sanctions against Russia until an agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine. Secretary Rubio discussed this issue with European leaders after meeting with Russian representatives in Riyadh.

The United States will keep sanctions against the Russian Federation in place at least until an agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a conversation with European leaders, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

The conversation comes after Rubio joined other U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a one-on-one, high-level meeting with Russian representatives.

"Rubio's assurances on sanctions may go some way to reassuring European allies who feared the U.S. would abandon the crippling financial sanctions the Biden administration has imposed on Russia over its invasion," the article says.

At the same time, the publication recalls that earlier on Tuesday, the US Secretary of State said that sanctions relief would be part of any deal.

"There are sanctions that have been imposed as a result of this conflict. To end any conflict, all parties must make concessions," Rubio said.

Recall

The day before, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the talks between the American and Russian delegations in the Saudi capital Riyadh had essentially ended the "diplomatic war" between the countries. In particular, the politician considers the statement of the US Secretary of State about the inevitability of lifting Western sanctions after the end of the war in Ukraine to be indicative.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
riyadhRiyadh
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

