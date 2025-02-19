Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64676 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68763 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112898 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152334 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66046 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109041 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80300 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46048 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73481 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143073 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175469 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33027 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135797 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164109 views
Actual
Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 196038 views

Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.

The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that the ongoing court case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his client's career. According to the lawyer, the actor has lost future job opportunities due to the sexual harassment allegations against him. This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details 

Friedman shared his thoughts on the Hot Mics With Billy Bush podcast on February 17, where he spoke about the situation and the ideal outcome for his 41-year-old client. The lawyer noted that his team is not ready to mediate until Justin is cleared of serious charges.

"The question was asked if he was willing to go to mediation and if we were open to that, and our answer was no," the lawyer said. "We're not prepared to do anything until Justin is cleared of the allegations of being a sexual harasser. Until it is established that this did not happen, we will not do it," Friedman said.

The lawyer also said that Baldoni had lost a significant number of professional opportunities due to the court case. He did not disclose details of future projects, but emphasized the importance of professional recovery for the actor.

As for whether Baldoni expects an apology from Lively, Friedman said that the actor is looking for "resolve" and wants to prove that he is not guilty of the accusations. He also emphasized that Justin does not humiliate or insult other people.

"Justin doesn't humiliate, insult, or do anything that would be inappropriate," Friedman said.

"And he gave me and the legal team very clear instructions to be honest and treat people with respect, and that's what we're trying to do in the investigation to show the court the truth and the authenticity of what's going on," he said.

Now the actor is with his family in Hawaii, where he is resting after the stresses and difficulties he has experienced. He also volunteered to help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires by making his home available for temporary accommodation.

"I think he's full of hope, and he's grateful to be with his family," Friedman said. - "He's grateful that he can be with his family, and he's grateful that he's allowed other fire victims to use his house so that it can be of some use.

Recall

Lively had previously filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, promoting a toxic work environment, and attempting to tarnish her reputation through targeted defamation on social media. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
hawaiiHawaii
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising