Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that the ongoing court case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his client's career. According to the lawyer, the actor has lost future job opportunities due to the sexual harassment allegations against him. This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Friedman shared his thoughts on the Hot Mics With Billy Bush podcast on February 17, where he spoke about the situation and the ideal outcome for his 41-year-old client. The lawyer noted that his team is not ready to mediate until Justin is cleared of serious charges.

"The question was asked if he was willing to go to mediation and if we were open to that, and our answer was no," the lawyer said. "We're not prepared to do anything until Justin is cleared of the allegations of being a sexual harasser. Until it is established that this did not happen, we will not do it," Friedman said.

The lawyer also said that Baldoni had lost a significant number of professional opportunities due to the court case. He did not disclose details of future projects, but emphasized the importance of professional recovery for the actor.

As for whether Baldoni expects an apology from Lively, Friedman said that the actor is looking for "resolve" and wants to prove that he is not guilty of the accusations. He also emphasized that Justin does not humiliate or insult other people.

"Justin doesn't humiliate, insult, or do anything that would be inappropriate," Friedman said.

"And he gave me and the legal team very clear instructions to be honest and treat people with respect, and that's what we're trying to do in the investigation to show the court the truth and the authenticity of what's going on," he said.

Now the actor is with his family in Hawaii, where he is resting after the stresses and difficulties he has experienced. He also volunteered to help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires by making his home available for temporary accommodation.

"I think he's full of hope, and he's grateful to be with his family," Friedman said. - "He's grateful that he can be with his family, and he's grateful that he's allowed other fire victims to use his house so that it can be of some use.

Recall

Lively had previously filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, promoting a toxic work environment, and attempting to tarnish her reputation through targeted defamation on social media.