Tragedy in the Kyiv region: a man died under the wheels of an electric train

In the Kyiv region, a 42-year-old local resident was hit by a train at the Nemishayeve railway station. This was reported by the Police of Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

The station duty officer reported the incident, after which law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary data, the driver noticed a person on the tracks and tried to avoid the collision by signaling and applying emergency braking. However, it was not possible to avoid the tragedy - the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators of the Bucha Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances.

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are urging citizens to be careful near railroad tracks. They should be crossed only in designated areas, as disregard for safety rules can have tragic consequences.

Train hits two teenagers to death in Sumy region