Train hits two teenagers to death in Sumy region

On the evening of January 22, around 9:30 p.m., near the Ambary railway station in Sumy region, a Kyiv-Sumy train ran over two minors walking along the tracks in the opposite direction.

This was reported by the police of Sumy region, reports UNN.

The police received a report that a Kyiv-Sumy train had hit two people who were moving along the tracks in the opposite direction - , the statement said.

The victims were a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They died on the spot from their injuries. Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation.

Priority investigative actions are now underway to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy. The final conclusions will be provided after the examination. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of safety of movement or operation of railway transport. The investigation is ongoing.

