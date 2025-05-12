Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is going to present new sanctions against Russia, against the backdrop of London hosting a meeting of European security ministers for the first time, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The sanctions will be directed against "players who support Russia's illegal invasion" of Ukraine, the British Foreign Office said in a statement sent by e-mail on Monday, without providing further details.

Lammy will announce them at a summit in London of countries from the so-called "Weimar Triangle +" group, including representatives from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the European Union. This is the first time that Great Britain has hosted such a meeting.

"We are facing a unique moment for the collective security of our continent," Lammy said in a statement. - The challenge we face today concerns not only the future of Ukraine - it is of existential importance for Europe as a whole."

European countries are increasing defense spending and cooperation amid increased fears that support from traditional allies, the United States, is weakening under President Donald Trump.

Great Britain and the EU are working to strengthen ties that have weakened since Britain's exit from the bloc five years ago, and are optimistic about reaching an agreement on security and defense at a joint summit on May 19, the publication notes.

