Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 6648 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11976 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 21383 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 20606 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 39234 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 64317 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 82056 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97254 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 84168 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108122 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 17245 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 20989 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 16651 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 17792 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 13177 views
Publications

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 5048 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 21383 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 60978 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 168641 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 178042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 2568 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 18913 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 27083 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108122 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 56575 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3778 views

David Lammy will announce new sanctions against Russia at a summit in London. The sanctions will be aimed at those who support the invasion of Ukraine.

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is going to present new sanctions against Russia, against the backdrop of London hosting a meeting of European security ministers for the first time, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The sanctions will be directed against "players who support Russia's illegal invasion" of Ukraine, the British Foreign Office said in a statement sent by e-mail on Monday, without providing further details.

Lammy will announce them at a summit in London of countries from the so-called "Weimar Triangle +" group, including representatives from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the European Union. This is the first time that Great Britain has hosted such a meeting.

"We are facing a unique moment for the collective security of our continent," Lammy said in a statement. - The challenge we face today concerns not only the future of Ukraine - it is of existential importance for Europe as a whole."

European countries are increasing defense spending and cooperation amid increased fears that support from traditional allies, the United States, is weakening under President Donald Trump.

Great Britain and the EU are working to strengthen ties that have weakened since Britain's exit from the bloc five years ago, and are optimistic about reaching an agreement on security and defense at a joint summit on May 19, the publication notes.

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine12.05.25, 06:50 • 20520 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Italy
Spain
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London
Poland
Brent
$64.82
Bitcoin
$104,386.10
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.83
Золото
$3,281.00
Ethereum
$2,517.95