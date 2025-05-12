Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will host his European counterparts on Monday, May 12, to discuss support for Ukraine and expanded regional defence cooperation ahead of a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and EU leaders next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that Lammy will hold talks with representatives of France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU.

We are facing a unique moment for the collective security of our continent. The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine – it is existential for Europe as a whole - said the British Foreign Secretary.

It is indicated that during the meeting, Lammy will announce further sanctions against those who support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"At the summit with EU leaders on May 19, Starmer hopes to conclude a new defence agreement with the bloc and improve trade ties after Brexit and amid radical changes in Trump's security and trade policy," the publication writes.

Recall

On May 10, in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later, the leaders announced their readiness for a complete ceasefire on the part of Ukraine for at least 30 days and called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to do the same.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul