Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13098 views

On the night of May 12, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 108 «Shahed» and other UAVs from different directions. Defense forces shot down 55 «Shahed» in the east, north, south and center of the country, but 30 simulators were lost.

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight, 55 of which were shot down, and another 30 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 12, the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 55 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 30 enemy drone-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff12.05.25, 08:39 • 1952 views

War
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
