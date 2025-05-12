55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight, 55 of which were shot down, and another 30 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 12, the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 55 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 30 enemy drone-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

