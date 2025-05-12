Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive
05:40 AM • 348 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 8112 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 29304 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 55766 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 75006 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 93089 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 82228 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 104925 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 61755 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72379 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news

The fire in the Warsaw shopping center was arson, ordered by Russia - Tusk

May 11, 08:30 PM • 8444 views

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 6962 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

11:48 PM • 12242 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

12:56 AM • 5448 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 7848 views
Publications

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 348 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 53479 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 161641 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 171439 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 153004 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 15703 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 24084 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 104925 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 53837 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 60318 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Over the past day, 155 combat clashes were recorded, almost half of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also more active in the Lyman direction.

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 155 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 12, showing a map of hostilities for May 11, writes UNN.

In general, 155 combat clashes were recorded yesterday

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 125 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about 3,500 shellings, 114 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 3,443 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a warehouse of military supplies and a control point of UAVs of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Grekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Grigorivka.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks last day. The occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Novomarkovo, Chasovy Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 70 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bagatyr.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Orikhivsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaki last day.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

In the Gulyaypilsky direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, eight combat clashes took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes using ten guided air bombs, and also carried out 284 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day12.05.25, 07:56 • 1104 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.33
Bitcoin
$104,072.20
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,283.30
Ethereum
$2,519.21