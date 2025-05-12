Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 155 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 12, showing a map of hostilities for May 11, writes UNN.

In general, 155 combat clashes were recorded yesterday - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 125 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about 3,500 shellings, 114 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 3,443 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a warehouse of military supplies and a control point of UAVs of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Grekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Grigorivka.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks last day. The occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Novomarkovo, Chasovy Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 70 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bagatyr.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Orikhivsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaki last day.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

In the Gulyaypilsky direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, eight combat clashes took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes using ten guided air bombs, and also carried out 284 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day