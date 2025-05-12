Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports significant losses of Russian troops on May 11: 1,170 people were eliminated and 8 tanks were destroyed. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses have reached 967,060 people.
In a day, on May 11, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 8 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 967,060 (+1170) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10800 (+8)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22473 (+27)
- artillery systems ‒ 27718 (+48)
- MLRS ‒ 1381 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1162 (+3)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35678 (+141)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 48118 (+171)
- special equipment ‒ 3884 (+6)
Data is being updated.
Let us remind you
Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.
