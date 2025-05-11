111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 21522 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 39887 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 64755 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 83117 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 74643 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 100554 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 59948 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72055 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75508 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64717 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.4m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

May 11, 10:54 AM • 18737 views

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

May 11, 12:03 PM • 15887 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 12413 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

May 11, 01:17 PM • 26579 views

A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says

04:27 PM • 8762 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 47669 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 156136 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 166617 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 148401 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 208895 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 12442 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 21981 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 100554 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52035 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 58631 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

On May 11, Russian invaders carried out 111 combat clashes, 39 air strikes and dropped 68 KABs. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where fighting is ongoing.

111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Since the beginning of May 11, 111 combat clashes have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 39 air strikes, dropping 68 guided air bombs.

In addition, they involved 1262 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 3821 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has conducted offensive actions in the area of Vovchansk twice since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo - Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times in the areas of Kopanky, Grekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Grigoryvka. Four battles are not abating.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four assaults of the occupying forces in the area of Bilogorivka, two of which are ongoing.

"Never again war": Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine11.05.25, 15:31 • 3070 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Novomarkovo, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka. The Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the invaders.

Six times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bagatyr. Our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the enemy, nine more battles are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 368 occupiers were neutralized, 193 of them - irretrievably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, a car, 15 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a unit of special equipment, a UAV control point; also damaged an armored combat vehicle, a car, four motorcycles and four artillery systems

- clarified in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopole. Currently, three battles are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Stepovoy and Malykh Shcherbaki. Ukrainian units repelled all attacks.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy attacked once towards the positions of our defenders, without success.

In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been eight enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing, the enemy also launched two air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 134 artillery shellings, including eight from MLRS.

Let us remind you

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, four people were injured in Kupyansk and Kindrashiv community. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various districts of the region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment11.05.25, 08:17 • 8568 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,421.20
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,507.83