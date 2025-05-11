111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Since the beginning of May 11, 111 combat clashes have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 39 air strikes, dropping 68 guided air bombs.

In addition, they involved 1262 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 3821 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has conducted offensive actions in the area of Vovchansk twice since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo - Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times in the areas of Kopanky, Grekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Grigoryvka. Four battles are not abating.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four assaults of the occupying forces in the area of Bilogorivka, two of which are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Novomarkovo, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka. The Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the invaders.

Six times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bagatyr. Our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the enemy, nine more battles are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 368 occupiers were neutralized, 193 of them - irretrievably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, a car, 15 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a unit of special equipment, a UAV control point; also damaged an armored combat vehicle, a car, four motorcycles and four artillery systems - clarified in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopole. Currently, three battles are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Stepovoy and Malykh Shcherbaki. Ukrainian units repelled all attacks.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy attacked once towards the positions of our defenders, without success.

In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been eight enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing, the enemy also launched two air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 134 artillery shellings, including eight from MLRS.

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, four people were injured in Kupyansk and Kindrashiv community. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various districts of the region.

