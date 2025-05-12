Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 100 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 8250 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 14196 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 21238 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 37173 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 28225 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 44947 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 67568 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84202 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97959 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 28594 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 24955 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 26020 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 21518 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22693 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 8318 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 23040 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 37205 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 68685 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 176216 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 10720 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 22970 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 30838 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 111832 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 60102 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8200 views

The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing for a historic defense and security agreement. It will allow British troops to participate in EU peacekeeping missions.

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing to present a historic agreement on defense and security, which will allow British troops to participate in EU peacekeeping missions.

This is reported by The Times, writes UNN.

Details

The media reports that the security pact states that the EU and the UK are facing a "critical moment" and "the greatest threat in the last generation" due to the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and a campaign of espionage and sabotage in the West.

It states that the "seriousness" of the problem requires a "unique and ambitious" new security agreement. Under the agreement, the EU agreed that it is open to the UK's participation in the EU's common security and defense policy. The policy has the right to send European troops seconded from member states to peacekeeping missions and collective self-defense of European states.

The agreement reportedly also commits both parties to "strengthening cooperation to enhance military mobility" to ensure the rapid and seamless movement of military personnel and equipment throughout Europe.

The United Kingdom will also be allowed to participate in any EU crisis management exercises as part of the overall defense policy.

For the first time in history, a woman may head British intelligence MI-6: who is the favorite11.05.25, 17:04 • 4230 views

The changes officially approve closer military cooperation within existing NATO operations. The document also provides for a mechanism for joint work in the event that the United States refuses to allow actions under the auspices of NATO.

The agreement commits both parties to hold semi-annual "strategic consultations" in "areas of common interest" such as Russia, the Western Balkans and East Asia. They will be attended by Foreign Minister David Lammy and EU High Representative Kaya Kallas.

The document also sets out a mechanism by which Brussels can invite the UK to participate in internal EU meetings, including the European Council. However, as expected, the agreement does not give British defense firms an automatic right to participate in the new €150 billion EU rearmament fund.

Instead, access will depend on separate negotiations and conditions, including a financial contribution from the UK. In the preamble to the pact, both parties acknowledge the fundamental changes caused by President Trump's presidency and their impact on European security.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce10.05.25, 22:48 • 4084 views

The United Kingdom and the EU share responsibility for the security of Europe. The security and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the EU are also closely linked and interdependent

- it says.

The seriousness of the problems we face requires a unique and ambitious security and defense relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU. "In this context, the EU and the United Kingdom have decided to create and implement an individual, mutually beneficial partnership in the field of security and defense, which will define their joint cooperation across the entire spectrum of security and defense

- mentioned in the document.

The pact will be a central element of the summit in London this month, which will pave the way for the UK to resume sales of food and agricultural products to the EU without customs checks.

It will also commit both parties to work together to agree on a separate agreement on issues such as a youth mobility scheme and energy market cooperation.

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers12.05.25, 09:36 • 5350 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
United States
Brent
$65.60
Bitcoin
$104,462.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.78
Золото
$3,227.66
Ethereum
$2,552.42