The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing to present a historic agreement on defense and security, which will allow British troops to participate in EU peacekeeping missions.

The media reports that the security pact states that the EU and the UK are facing a "critical moment" and "the greatest threat in the last generation" due to the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and a campaign of espionage and sabotage in the West.

It states that the "seriousness" of the problem requires a "unique and ambitious" new security agreement. Under the agreement, the EU agreed that it is open to the UK's participation in the EU's common security and defense policy. The policy has the right to send European troops seconded from member states to peacekeeping missions and collective self-defense of European states.

The agreement reportedly also commits both parties to "strengthening cooperation to enhance military mobility" to ensure the rapid and seamless movement of military personnel and equipment throughout Europe.

The United Kingdom will also be allowed to participate in any EU crisis management exercises as part of the overall defense policy.

The changes officially approve closer military cooperation within existing NATO operations. The document also provides for a mechanism for joint work in the event that the United States refuses to allow actions under the auspices of NATO.

The agreement commits both parties to hold semi-annual "strategic consultations" in "areas of common interest" such as Russia, the Western Balkans and East Asia. They will be attended by Foreign Minister David Lammy and EU High Representative Kaya Kallas.

The document also sets out a mechanism by which Brussels can invite the UK to participate in internal EU meetings, including the European Council. However, as expected, the agreement does not give British defense firms an automatic right to participate in the new €150 billion EU rearmament fund.

Instead, access will depend on separate negotiations and conditions, including a financial contribution from the UK. In the preamble to the pact, both parties acknowledge the fundamental changes caused by President Trump's presidency and their impact on European security.

The United Kingdom and the EU share responsibility for the security of Europe. The security and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the EU are also closely linked and interdependent - it says.

The seriousness of the problems we face requires a unique and ambitious security and defense relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU. "In this context, the EU and the United Kingdom have decided to create and implement an individual, mutually beneficial partnership in the field of security and defense, which will define their joint cooperation across the entire spectrum of security and defense - mentioned in the document.

The pact will be a central element of the summit in London this month, which will pave the way for the UK to resume sales of food and agricultural products to the EU without customs checks.

It will also commit both parties to work together to agree on a separate agreement on issues such as a youth mobility scheme and energy market cooperation.

