A$AP Rocky acquitted in shooting case: rapper thanks jury for “saving lives”

Rapper A$AP Rocky thanked the jury after being found not guilty on all charges of felony shooting. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on all charges in the shooting case, which had threatened him with up to 24 years in prison.

The 38-year-old rapper expressed his gratitude to the jury after being found not guilty in the Los Angeles Superior Court. “Thank you all for saving my life,” he said as they left the courtroom. The artist also thanked Judge Mark Arnold, saying: “Thank you, your honor.

The rapper's wife, singer Rihanna, could not hold back her tears when the verdict was read. When it became clear that A$AP Rocky had been acquitted, he immediately ran to her to hug her.

After the trial, Rocky thanked God and his team of lawyers. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said that the musician wanted to keep Rihanna out of the trial, but she insisted on being there.

Afterward, Rihanna wrote in her Instagram stories: “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Grateful, humbled by His grace!”

As previously reported by the BBC, at the end of January, a trial was held in Los Angeles in the United States against rapper A$AP Rocky, who is accused of attacking a friend. The artist was accused of pointing a gun at his former friend and firing several times.