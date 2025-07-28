Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius

On Monday, July 28, an unknown UAV flew into Lithuanian airspace from the side of Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

Lithuanian police and border guards reported an unidentified drone that crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus on Monday morning.

According to the information received, the drone was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters, most recently near Vilnius. The police activated all forces, all services were informed. The type of drone has not yet been established, information will be supplemented - said Darius Buta, a representative of the National Crisis Management Center.

Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė clarified: it is currently unknown what kind of object it is. It was probably a UAV used by smugglers.

At the same time, Lithuanian media report that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, visually similar to "Shahed" and designed to deceive air defense systems.

Recall

This is not the first case of drones invading Lithuanian airspace from Belarus – on July 16, it became known about the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle. It was found 4 km from the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

Before that, UNN reported that Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis were taken to a bomb shelter due to an unmanned aerial vehicle flying from Belarus.