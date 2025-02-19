“Local quarantine": restrictions due to influenza and ARVI are introduced in 16 regions

Anti-epidemic measures are being partially implemented in 16 regions of Ukraine due to the increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that “local quarantine” may be applied in the region or certain settlements by decision of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies.

This includes distance learning in certain classes of schools and educational institutions, limiting the number of visitors to institutions, and other anti-epidemic measures to stop the spread and transmission of SARS and stabilize the situation, - the agency explained.

They also noted that the increase in the incidence of ARVI is due to the circulation of influenza viruses in 21 regions of the country.

We predict that by April, the influenza virus will prevail over the coronavirus infection, - the statement said.

Recall

In Ukraine, the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections should go down in the near future. This was announced by Oleksiy Danylenko, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health. According to him, the dynamics of influenza and ARVI in Ukraine repeats last year's scenario, but with lower rates. About 2.5 million people have fallen ill since the beginning of the epidemic season.