We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42504 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116344 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100836 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112993 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152625 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115166 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109414 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82706 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49191 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76554 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104307 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143339 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34472 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76554 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134008 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135903 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164194 views
We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 157306 views

The Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk has finally been put up for sale on Prozorro after 2 years under ARMA's management. The facility worth UAH 309.7 million belongs to Russian owners and is to be sold at an auction on February 25.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has once again proved its "super-efficiency". Only in February 2025, ARMA managed to put the Flagship shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk on Prozorro, although the facility has been managed by the agency since October 2022, UNN reports.

Details

Back in October 2022, the Flagman shopping center was transferred to the management of ARMA. This is a small three-story shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk owned by Euroinvestbud LLC, a company controlled by residents of the Russian Federation. It has been recognized as material evidence in criminal proceedings and has been in the custody of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency for more than two years. 

It was only after journalists drew attention to this inaction that the agency announced in September that it would launch a tender for a manager for this asset.

However, the agency managed to make a "big breakthrough" only in February 2025, when the facility was finally put up for sale on Prozorro. But the question remains: why did it take so long from the announcement of the tender to its start?

The agency, of course, was justified in saying that it took more than two years to prepare the tender documents and assess the market value (UAH 309.7 million).

As a result, we have a situation where the agency has not been able to organize the process of transferring the management of a facility that could have long been generating revenue for the budget.

Of course, ARMA promises that the future manager will transfer part of the income to the budget on a monthly basis and even pay a guarantee payment if the shopping center does not make a profit. However, it is not known when this will happen, as the asset has only been put up for auction on Prozorro and not yet put under management. According to ARMA's plan, the auction should start on February 25. Then the agency will have to check the bidders for ties to former beneficiaries and Russia and select a manager. However, it should be remembered that each bidder has the right to appeal the conditions set by the ARMA to the AMCU, and accordingly, as the law shows, the auction may be delayed for at least several months.

This situation only emphasizes the systemic problems in the agency's work. It is ironic that while the ARMA leadership is organizing high-profile PR campaigns, anti-corruption experts have repeatedly emphasized that most of the assets transferred to the agency are idle or do not reach their real managers at all.

Add

Recently, the current head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma , received "excellent" in her performance evaluation in 2024. This means that she will not only retain her position, but will also receive a bonus for her "outstanding achievements.

However, numerous scandals around the agency call into question the transparency and effectiveness of its leadership. Thus, under Olena Duma's leadership, ARMA has repeatedly been at the center of high-profile scandals. One of the most recent was an investigation into possible fake disability certificates received by agency employees. Experts have emphasizedthat if the allegations are confirmed, this should not only be grounds for resignation, but also an impetus for a large-scale review of the agency's work.

In addition, anti-corruption organizations have repeatedly criticized the agency for not meeting European standards. They emphasized populism, contradictory communication and violation of the presumption of innocence by ARMA officials.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

