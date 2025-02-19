Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39425 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64561 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100696 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152322 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65968 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109023 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80195 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45890 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73371 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143063 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175458 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133912 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135791 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164106 views
Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 184824 views

Steven Spielberg organized a prank on Harrison Ford by giving the crew 300 copies of his unloved biography. Ke Hui Kuan shared his memories of Ford's kindness during the filming of Indiana Jones.

Producer Steven Spielberg decided to play a joke on actor Harrison Ford when he came to the set. He bought 300 copies of Ford's biography, which he hated, and distributed them to the entire team. This was reported by Variety with reference to Ke Hui Kuan, who worked with Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, UNN reports.

When Ford came, everyone - security guards, lighting, cameramen - pretended to read this book,

- he said.

Quan also shared a fond memory of Ford.

Quan, who played a kid in the second part of Indiana Jones, admitted that he was scared during the filming of one of the scenes and even cried. But then Ford came up to him.

"He got down on one knee in front of me and asked if I was okay," the actor said.

After that, he said:

"Ke, I want you to remember that I will never hurt you.

According to Quan, these words have always stuck with him.

"It was Indiana Jones himself who told me he would take care of me!" - he added.

Meanwhile, Variety has confirmed that Spielberg is returning to work on the sequel to The Goonies, which has already been put into production.

Recall

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World has received mixed reactions from film critics.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World

