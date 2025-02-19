Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set

Producer Steven Spielberg decided to play a joke on actor Harrison Ford when he came to the set. He bought 300 copies of Ford's biography, which he hated, and distributed them to the entire team. This was reported by Variety with reference to Ke Hui Kuan, who worked with Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, UNN reports.

When Ford came, everyone - security guards, lighting, cameramen - pretended to read this book, - he said.

Quan also shared a fond memory of Ford.

Quan, who played a kid in the second part of Indiana Jones, admitted that he was scared during the filming of one of the scenes and even cried. But then Ford came up to him.

"He got down on one knee in front of me and asked if I was okay," the actor said.

After that, he said:

"Ke, I want you to remember that I will never hurt you.

According to Quan, these words have always stuck with him.

"It was Indiana Jones himself who told me he would take care of me!" - he added.

Meanwhile, Variety has confirmed that Spielberg is returning to work on the sequel to The Goonies, which has already been put into production.

Recall

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World has received mixed reactions from film critics.

