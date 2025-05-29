The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany has denied reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut short his visit to the country due to the Russian military offensive in Sumy Oblast. The embassy made the statement on its X page, UNN reports.

Details

"Reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly forced to cancel his participation in tomorrow's Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of a Russian offensive are not true," the statement said.

The embassy also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of President Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, including the police and all security agencies.

"We thank everyone who contributed to the success of the visit. We are especially grateful to the police and all security agencies. We also thank all Berliners for their understanding and patience," the embassy said.

Recall

Earlier, the German newspaper Spiegel reported that the President of Ukraine is urgently returning to Kyiv due to the build-up of Russian troops in the Sumy region. He canceled his trip to the Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen.

"The main reason is the build-up of Russian troops in the area of the city of Sumy. Apparently, Zelenskyy considered it inappropriate to attend a festive event abroad, given the situation. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has concentrated about 50,000 troops for a possible offensive on the region in northeastern Ukraine," the newspaper wrote.