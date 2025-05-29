$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5744 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24677 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46568 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91995 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97936 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108495 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100181 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170967 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73715 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

Kyiv • UNN

 1810 views

Reports about the President canceling his participation in the ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of an offensive in the Sumy region are not true.

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany has denied reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut short his visit to the country due to the Russian military offensive in Sumy Oblast. The embassy made the statement on its X page, UNN reports.

Details

"Reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly forced to cancel his participation in tomorrow's Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of a Russian offensive are not true," the statement said.

The embassy also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of President Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, including the police and all security agencies.

"We thank everyone who contributed to the success of the visit. We are especially grateful to the police and all security agencies. We also thank all Berliners for their understanding and patience," the embassy said.

Recall

Earlier, the German newspaper Spiegel reported that the President of Ukraine is urgently returning to Kyiv due to the build-up of Russian troops in the Sumy region. He canceled his trip to the Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen.

"The main reason is the build-up of Russian troops in the area of the city of Sumy. Apparently, Zelenskyy considered it inappropriate to attend a festive event abroad, given the situation. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has concentrated about 50,000 troops for a possible offensive on the region in northeastern Ukraine," the newspaper wrote.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Der Spiegel
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
