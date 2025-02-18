When will warming come to Ukraine: a forecast from a weather expert

The air temperature in Ukraine is expected to rise on February 25. Until then, frosts with temperatures down to -19 degrees in the east will remain. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

According to her forecasts, the frost will recede in a week, while daytime temperatures will gradually rise. Thus, next week it will be 1-5 degrees Celsius at first, and then +4+9, even up to +10 degrees in the west and south.

At the same time, according to Didenko, tomorrow, February 19, frosty weather will continue in Ukraine.

At night, the temperature is expected to be -9-13 degrees, in the eastern part -12-19 degrees, and in the western regions -4-10 degrees. During the day, the temperature in Ukraine is expected to be -1-6 degrees. Light snow is likely on Wednesday in the west, north and some places in the central regions. It will be dry in the south and east, - the forecaster summarized.

Recall

Due to the frosty weather, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3% compared to the previous day. Restrictions are being introduced for industrial consumers from 16:00 to 19:00, while households will not be affected.