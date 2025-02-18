When will warming come to Ukraine: a forecast from a weather expert

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104352 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116376 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100851 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113002 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152642 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115166 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109433 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82840 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76707 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34688 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116376 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152642 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143351 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34688 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76707 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134015 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135909 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164196 views
When will warming come to Ukraine: a forecast from a weather expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 137728 views

Starting February 25, Ukraine is expected to experience a significant warming to +1-5 degrees, and then to +4-9 degrees. Until then, frosts with temperatures down to -19 degrees in the east will remain.

The air temperature in Ukraine is expected to rise on February 25. Until then, frosts with temperatures down to -19 degrees in the east will remain. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

According to her forecasts, the frost will recede in a week, while daytime temperatures will gradually rise. Thus, next week it will be 1-5 degrees Celsius at first, and then +4+9, even up to +10 degrees in the west and south.

At the same time, according to Didenko, tomorrow, February 19, frosty weather will continue in Ukraine.

At night, the temperature is expected to be -9-13 degrees, in the eastern part -12-19 degrees, and in the western regions -4-10 degrees. During the day, the temperature in Ukraine is expected to be -1-6 degrees. Light snow is likely on Wednesday in the west, north and some places in the central regions. It will be dry in the south and east,

- the forecaster summarized.

Recall

Due to the frosty weather, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3% compared to the previous day. Restrictions are being introduced for industrial consumers from 16:00 to 19:00, while households will not be affected.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising