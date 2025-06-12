Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia Day
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day on behalf of the American people. He reaffirmed America's commitment to constructive engagement with Russia to achieve peace between Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day. He reaffirmed America's commitment to constructive engagement with Russia to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is stated on the U.S. Department of State website, reports UNN.
On behalf of the American people, I would like to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build their aspirations for a better future.
The Secretary of State also noted that the United States is taking this opportunity to reaffirm America's commitment to constructive engagement with Russia to achieve lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv.
We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' commitment to constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. We hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries.
Addendum
U.S. President Donald Trump called his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin good, but, according to him, it has not led to anything yet.
Assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky stated that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.