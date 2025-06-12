Minus a million: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine crossed the symbolic mark
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 11, 1,140 Russian soldiers and 6 tanks were eliminated. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to more than one million people.
Thus, the enemy's losses exceeded one million killed and wounded.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1000340 (+1140) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10933 (+6)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22786 (+3)
- artillery systems ‒ 29063 (+47)
- MLRS ‒ 1413 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1184 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40435 (+138)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3337 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 51715 (+136)
- special equipment ‒ 3914 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
