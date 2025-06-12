195 combat clashes and 57 airstrikes: General Staff reports on the situation at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the day on June 12, 195 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The Russians launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes, used 2 missiles and dropped 80 CABs.
On June 12, 195 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the enemy launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes, used 2 missiles and dropped 80 CABs, carried out 1292 kamikaze drone strikes and 4671 shellings of our troops' positions.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Okhrimivka.
The enemy carried out 11 attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Pishchane. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Liman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadia, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske. Currently, fighting is ongoing in five locations.
In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts to attack our positions today. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
Trump dodged the question of what cards he has to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war. 11.06.25, 17:21 • 2286 views
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. To date, one combat engagement remains unfinished.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, repelling 16 assaults, and four combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 58 assaults. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Andriivka and towards Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Muravka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 139 and wounded 135 occupiers, destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four cars, 21 motorcycles, 10 UAVs, five trench REBs, a REB antenna, two communication antennas, a UAV control antenna and a starlink; they also damaged 11 motorcycles, four cannons and two communication antennas of the invaders
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 31 times to break through near the settlements near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhia, Myrny, Zaporizhia. Fighting continues in five locations.
In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of Malinivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the invaders, and another enemy attack is still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an attack in the direction of Pavlivka today. It was unsuccessful.
In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out a futile attack on the positions of our defenders.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing; The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, dropping 22 CABs, carried out 230 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems
"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions," the General Staff reported.
Let's remind
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to take into account the "experience" of the invasion of Ukraine in the new state armament program of the Russian Federation. He demands to increase the "combat capabilities" of the ground forces.
Participants of the "Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe" summit condemned the war and called on the world to intensify support for Kyiv: what is in the final declaration11.06.25, 22:46 • 1110 views