195 combat clashes and 57 airstrikes: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 04:32 PM

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

June 11, 01:57 PM

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

June 11, 12:47 PM

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

June 11, 12:09 PM

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

June 11, 07:03 AM

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

June 11, 07:00 AM

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

June 11, 06:29 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

June 10, 05:49 PM

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 11, 03:05 PM

June 11, 03:50 PM

June 11, 04:11 PM

04:53 PM

Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants

June 11, 04:11 PM • 63238 views

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

June 11, 11:05 AM

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
June 11, 06:29 AM

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM
June 11, 03:50 PM

195 combat clashes and 57 airstrikes: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 300 views

Since the beginning of the day on June 12, 195 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The Russians launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes, used 2 missiles and dropped 80 CABs.

195 combat clashes and 57 airstrikes: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

On June 12, 195 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes, used 2 missiles and dropped 80 CABs, carried out 1292 kamikaze drone strikes and 4671 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Okhrimivka.

The enemy carried out 11 attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Pishchane. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadia, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske. Currently, fighting is ongoing in five locations.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts to attack our positions today. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

Trump dodged the question of what cards he has to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war. 11.06.25, 17:21 • 2286 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. To date, one combat engagement remains unfinished.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, repelling 16 assaults, and four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 58 assaults. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Andriivka and towards Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Muravka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 139 and wounded 135 occupiers, destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four cars, 21 motorcycles, 10 UAVs, five trench REBs, a REB antenna, two communication antennas, a UAV control antenna and a starlink; they also damaged 11 motorcycles, four cannons and two communication antennas of the invaders

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 31 times to break through near the settlements near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhia, Myrny, Zaporizhia. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of Malinivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the invaders, and another enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an attack in the direction of Pavlivka today. It was unsuccessful.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out a futile attack on the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing; The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, dropping 22 CABs, carried out 230 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions," the General Staff reported.

Let's remind

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to take into account the "experience" of the invasion of Ukraine in the new state armament program of the Russian Federation. He demands to increase the "combat capabilities" of the ground forces.

Participants of the "Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe" summit condemned the war and called on the world to intensify support for Kyiv: what is in the final declaration11.06.25, 22:46 • 1110 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
