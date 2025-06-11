Trump dodged the question of what cards he has to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war.
Donald Trump in an interview did not answer the question about levers to encourage Ukraine and Russia to peace. He stated that both countries are losing many soldiers.
In a conversation with Post columnist Miranda Devine during the recording of the debut episode of "Pod Force One," US President Donald Trump evaded answering questions about what he could force the two warring parties – Russia and Ukraine – to stop the war, UNN reports.
Details
When asked by the interviewer what cards he has to force Russia and Ukraine to peace, Trump did not answer. Instead of a specific, clear answer, he stated that Ukraine and Russia are losing many soldiers.
We are going to see what happens when we make progress, and then suddenly something will be bombed that should not have been bombed, and that's the end of progress.
Supplement
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no cards in his hands.
Recall
US President Donald Trump called his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin good, but, according to him, it has not led to anything yet.
On June 4, US President Donald Trump stated that he had another conversation with Kremlin head Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace."
United States President Donald Trump has declared the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if it is necessary".