Trump has all the tools to put pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has all the tools to put pressure on Russia to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, and commented on their relationship, UNN reports.

I believe that the US President has all this potential, all the tools of pressure. In my opinion, he does. Starting with sanctions, economic blockades, arms packages, uniting other European leaders around him who want this. They look to Trump as a world leader. But a free and democratic world. - Zelenskyy said.

Details

When asked whether relations with Trump had improved after the meeting in the Vatican, Zelenskyy replied: "I don't know. I would like to believe that we have normal, professional relations. I don't have enough contact with Trump to say what kind of human relationship we have."

Zelenskyy noted that human relations are, first and foremost, trust.

I would like to have more, because I believe that there are people who communicate with him and they carry different information that you can agree with or disagree with. I would argue with some of the details. I believe that human relations are trust. It is important. Trust is based on respect. If there is respect, there is trust, everything else will go better. Therefore, this requires time, opportunities. 15 minutes in the Vatican tete-a-tete did more than in a large circle of people in the Oval Office - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he never changed his position on the real causes of the war and Putin's real desire. Zelenskyy also explained to Trump that strong guarantees are needed for peace to be truly lasting.

US President Donald Trump has announced additional sanctions against Russia, but only "if necessary".