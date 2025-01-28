Spanish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine: what's on the visit program

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is on a visit to Ukraine, as he announced on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"I have just arrived in Ukraine. 3 years of unjust and unjustified war. We must make this year a year of peace. A just peace that guarantees the sovereignty and freedom of Ukrainians. Spain supports them in this," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares wrote in X.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga said that today in Lviv, together with Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, he will welcome distinguished guests - his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay - to the opening ceremony of the first UNESCO Cultural Hub in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and Spain's Jose Manuel Albares Bueno began their visit to Lviv with a visit to the Mars Field at Lychakiv Cemetery. The diplomats honored the memory of Ukrainian heroes who gave their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"I am grateful to Spain for its support and look forward to meaningful talks today," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.