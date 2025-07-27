In Kryvyi Rih, a TCC representative beat an elderly man: a criminal case has been opened

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings after an incident in Kryvyi Rih, where a TCC and SP employee got into a fight with a local resident. The case is classified as intentional minor bodily harm, and the issue of an official investigation into the actions of the police officer who did not intervene in the conflict is also being considered. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported that they found the video while monitoring social networks. It shows a conflict involving a civilian man and an employee of the TCC and SP.

It was established that the event took place on July 25 in the Metalurhiinyi district of the city. A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional minor bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the infliction of bodily harm on a local resident - the post says.

According to social media users, an elderly man said something to the driver of a bus that left the territory of the recruitment center. After which, the driver attacked him with his fists. The civilian, with a broken head, was taken away by an ambulance.

The police officer who was nearby did not react to the beating of the person on the video.

"Currently, the issue of conducting an official investigation into the actions of the police officer is being resolved," the police added.

