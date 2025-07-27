In Kyiv region, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased driver after a road accident

Near the village of Buzova, on the Kyiv-Chop highway, a fatal accident occurred: the driver died, trapped in a mangled car. Rescuers extricated the body of the deceased using a special tool. The causes of the accident are being established, reported SES, writes UNN.

Details

On July 26 at 17:42, the operational dispatch service of Bucha district received a report about a road accident on the Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Buzova, Dmytrivka territorial community - the post states.

Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, it became known that the driver was trapped in the car. Rescuers used special tools to cut open the car and retrieve the body of the deceased. The causes of the accident are currently being established.

