Pamela Anderson appeared at the Chanel show without makeup: what the star wore

Pamela Anderson walked the runway at the Chanel show without makeup 57-year-old American actress Pamela Anderson went to the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week without makeup again.

Writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Anderson walked the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week again without makeup. She publicly refused to wear makeup and appeared on all red carpet events without makeup.

The actress was wearing white flared trousers with ruffles and a blouse with matching ruffles, a white Chanel clutch in her hands, and dark glasses on her face.

Later that day, at the Jacquemus show, Pamela showed off a chic white dress with shiny black heels and a matching bag, again without makeup.

Recall

Rossella Rago, host of the popular Italian cooking series Cooking with Nonna and former actress of the TV series Gossip Girl, accused Blake Lively of intolerable behavior during the filming of the series.