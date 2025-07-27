Mariana Bezuhla, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, stated that she has Asperger's syndrome. She wrote about this in a comment to a post by Olena Shkarpova, head of communications at the Institute for Economic Research, on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Shkarpova stated that her post regarding Bezuhla was "an attempt to look at a person who annoys, surprises, and infuriates everyone, from a different angle." She added that Mariana Bezuhla "is not simply insane."

Bezuhla's response was not long in coming: in the comments to the post, she noted that some of her colleagues who knew about her syndrome "used it against her."

Our thinking is indeed somewhat different. I think in structures, algorithms, verification. Certain facts, observations are superimposed on each other in a single database, like in a computer, and then a result is derived that consists of all, in my opinion, accounted for variables. I feel emotions, but somewhat differently. And mostly this is the result of conscious socialization. I have a high fear threshold, etc. It is also very difficult for us to lie, I practically do not lie, but, of course, I can be mistaken in judgments - Bezuhla wrote.

Reference

Asperger's syndrome is an autism spectrum disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction, and restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests. The disease was named after the Austrian physician, child psychiatrist Hans Asperger (1906-1980).

In 2018, it became known that he collaborated with the Nazis and sent children with disabilities to cruel euthanasia experiments.

Unlike other forms of autism, in this case, there are no significant speech or intellectual impairments. People with Asperger's syndrome may have normal or high intelligence but experience difficulties understanding other people's emotions, social cues, and adapting to changes.

The symptoms of this syndrome can manifest differently in different people. The diagnosis is usually made in childhood, but in some cases, it can be detected in adulthood.

Recall

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia, announced a fundraiser of 1 million UAH for a psychiatrist for MP Mariana Bezuhla on social media. This happened after she called the missile hit on his house "karma".