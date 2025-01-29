On January 29, 2025, at 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told about this, UNN reports.

Today, on January 29, at 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar.

This year will last until February 16, 2026 and promises a special energy that will promote wisdom, flexibility and strategic thinking.

The holiday will last two weeks and end with the Lantern Festival on February 16. The astrologer said that the Wooden Snake symbolizes insight, strategy, and intuition.

The wooden element adds flexibility, the desire for knowledge and growth. [This is a year of deep reflection, intellectual development, and thoughtful decisions.

In particular, the year promises to be a time of change, intellectual growth and strategic planning.