At 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 46266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77612 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126233 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131563 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103654 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113359 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100320 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 31596 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114567 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37353 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109052 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 46266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153915 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8875 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114567 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139039 views
At 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117028 views

On January 29, 2025, at 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar. The holiday will last until February 16, 2026 and will bring special energy for the development of wisdom and strategic thinking.

On January 29, 2025, at 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told about this, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on January 29, at 14:36 Kyiv time, the Year of the Wooden Snake will begin according to the Chinese calendar. 

This year will last until February 16, 2026 and promises a special energy that will promote wisdom, flexibility and strategic thinking. 

Addendum Addendum

January 29, 2025 will mark the beginning of the Year of the Green Wooden Snake according to the Chinese calendar. The holiday will last two weeks and end with the Lantern Festival on February 16. The astrologer said that the Wooden Snake symbolizes insight, strategy, and intuition.

The wooden element adds flexibility, the desire for knowledge and growth. [This is a year of deep reflection, intellectual development, and thoughtful decisions.

In particular, the year promises to be a time of change, intellectual growth and strategic planning.    

Alina Volianska

UNN LiteHoroscope
chinaChina
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising