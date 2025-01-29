Macron announces the reconstruction of the Louvre: “Mona Lisa” will move

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64441 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87940 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103287 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron announces the reconstruction of the Louvre: “Mona Lisa” will move

Macron announces the reconstruction of the Louvre: “Mona Lisa” will move

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120307 views

The Louvre is about to undergo its most ambitious renovation in 40 years with a new entrance and a separate room for the Mona Lisa. The New Renaissance project is expected to be completed by 2031.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a large-scale reconstruction of the Louvre as part of the New Renaissance project. The famous museum will get a new entrance, updated infrastructure, and a separate room for the main exhibit - the Mona Lisa painting.

This is reported by the BBC, by UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, France has announced plans for a large-scale reconstruction of the Louvre, which ranks first in the ranking of the most visited museums in the world.

During the reconstruction, the Louvre's most famous exhibit, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, will be moved to a new building, where the painting can be viewed separately from the rest of the museum's collection, for a fee. In particular, Emmanuel Macron announced such grandiose plans for the museum's reconstruction .

The museum also plans to create a second entrance for tourists to relieve some of the congestion at the main entrance, through the famous glass pyramid in the square in front of the palace. The concept of the new entrance will be developed based on the results of a specially held international architectural competition.

According to Macron, all the work should take about five years, and the renovated Louvre will open its doors to visitors no later than 2031.

The price of tickets for tourists living outside the European Union, including the British, will also increase. The change in ticket prices is expected to take effect in January 2026. 

The New Renaissance project was a response to complaints from Louvre director Laurence de Carre that the museum was facing serious problems, primarily overcrowding in the face of a crumbling infrastructure. About 30,000 people come to see the Mona Lisa alone every day, and the average time spent viewing the painting through the crowds is only 50 seconds.

The new entrance will open access to new underground exhibition spaces that will be located under the inner square of the Cour Carré Palace and will, in turn, be connected to the main area, the entrance to which is located under the pyramid.

According to Macron, the facade redesign is the biggest change in the museum's appearance in the last 40 years, since François Mitterrand's Grand Louvre project. The palace esplanade is planned to be planted with trees, effectively turning it into a park, which is in line with the city hall's plans to green the central part of the French capital.

Moving the Mona Lisa to the new location will allow the painting to be properly displayed, while making it easier for visitors to view other masterpieces in the museum's collection, which Macron said are too often overlooked.

Over the next few years, the Louvre's internal infrastructure will also be significantly updated and expanded. The plans include the modernization of old and construction of new toilets, restaurants and recreation areas.

The total cost of the project is estimated at several hundred million euros.  

Notre Dame de Paris sets attendance record after opening16.01.25, 12:18 • 171701 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance

