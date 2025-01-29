Fire in a sports club in Kyiv: the fire started in the bathhouse

A fire in the Pechersk district of Kyiv in a sports club in the TSARsky business center building has been extinguished. The fire occurred in the bathhouse.

UNN reports with reference to the main department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv.

It is reported that on January 29 at 09:25, a fire was reported on the 1st floor of a sports club on Staronavodnytska Street.

At the scene, it was found that the fire occurred in the bathhouse of a sports club located in the business center building. At 10:25, the fire was extinguished over an area of 10 square meters. In the course of extinguishing the fire, firefighters brought one person out into the fresh air from the third floor of the building - the message says.

The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement.

Addendum

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that in the Pechersk district of Kyiv a fire broke out on the territory of the Tsarsky business center. The TSARsky sports club is located on its territory.