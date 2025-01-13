Lyrics of Bob Dylan's legendary song worth up to $600 thousand are up for auction

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Lyrics of Bob Dylan's legendary song worth up to $600 thousand are up for auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

The handwritten drafts of Bob Dylan's legendary song, rescued from a trash can, will be auctioned off. In addition to the lyrics, a painting of the musician and other personal items will be put up for sale.

The original drafts of the lyrics to Bob Dylan's legendary song “Mr. Tambourine Man” may sell for 400 to 600 thousand dollars at an auction to be held this Saturday. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details 

The drafts of the song “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which 22-year-old Bob Dylan composed in March 1964, were rescued from a trash can by his friend, the famous rock journalist Al Aronowitz. 

These crumpled and partially torn Dylan lyrics, which Aronowitz rescued from a trash can and passed on to his children, could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars when they are sold at a Saturday auction.

“My dad never threw anything away, and we knew the story of 'Mr. Tambourine Man'... but he lost track of it,” said Miles Aronowitz, who found the lyrics. It took him three years to find the lyrics and he went through 250 boxes of his father's papers, photos and audiotapes. 

“She meant a lot to him, but he didn't know where she was,” added Miles Aronowitz.

Three drafts of the song in Aronowitz's archive show that Dylan replaced words like “bootheels” with “feet” and “magic” with “priceless.” In addition, he noted that the song's composition combined stream-of-consciousness elements with careful editing.

“It feels like a stream of consciousness, but you can also see from the drafts how carefully every word was thought out,” Miles says.

According to him, seeing the words that Dylan crossed out and added to the manuscript is like looking over the performer's shoulder when he is writing a song: “It gives you a sense of what was going on in Bob Dylan's head.

According to the auction house's official estimate, on Saturday the lyrics will be sold for $400,000 to $600,000.

Also up for sale are 50 other items from Aronowitz's personal archive, including an early oil painting of Dylan from 1968 (estimated at $200-300 thousand), a poster from Dylan's first major headlining performance in 1963 at New York City Hall, and vintage photographs.

Bob Dylan recorded music for a new biopic about Ronald Reagan

Alina Volianska

