Heath Ledger's daughter spotted in Brooklyn on the eve of her father's death anniversary

02:39 PM • 126209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155385 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152635 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104131 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113726 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137465 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114070 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111941 views
02:39 PM • 126209 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171272 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114070 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129678 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147300 views
Heath Ledger's daughter spotted in Brooklyn on the eve of her father's death anniversary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 182692 views

19-year-old Matilda Ledger was photographed having coffee in New York, where she showed a striking resemblance to her parents. The photos appeared a week before the 15th anniversary of the death of actor Heath Ledger.

Matilda Ledger was spotted in Brooklyn over the weekend looking very much like her famous parents.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Page Six.

Matilda Ledger enjoying coffee and chatting with a friend over the weekend. The 19-year-old daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger and actress Michelle Williams looks a lot like her famous parents. Recently she was photographed in New York City having coffee and chatting: she wore a green quilted jacket, baggy jeans and red accessories. Everything looked like Matilda Ledger was most likely in a good mood.

Image

It should be noted that the published photos of Matilda  appeared a week before the anniversary of her father's death (January 22, 2008), which will mark 15 years since the actor's death.

For reference

Heath Andrew Ledger (April 4, 1979 - January 22, 2008) was an Australian actor. After playing roles in several Australian television and film productions in the 1990s, he moved to the United States in 1998 to pursue his film career. His body of work consisted of 20 films in a variety of genres, including 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Patriot (2000), A Knight's Tale (2001), Monster's Ball (2001), Casanova (2005), Lords of Dogtown (2005), Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus (2009), the latter two of which were released posthumously. 

AddendumAddendum

The death of actor Heath Ledger due to an accidental overdose has forever cast a shadow over The Dark Knight, in which Ledger played the Joker. At the time, there were rumors that playing the role of the iconic villain had affected the actor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ledger said that playing the Joker was “physically and mentally draining”. It also affected his already problematic sleep: the actor said that on some days he only managed to sleep for about two hours.

Image

The actor's body was discovered by a housekeeper, and the first person to whom she reported the death of the Joker was Mary-Kate Olsen, an actress and close friend of Ledger. There were rumors on the Internet that it was she who “put” him on medication. Heath Ledger's grave is located in his hometown of Perth at Carracatta Cemetery.

Recall

Actress Lisa Kudrow told in an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show (on the People channel) about a touching moment with the late actor Matthew Perrand. In 2004, he gave her a tin of Friends cookies when the series finale was filmed.

Large-scale fires in California would have destroyedthe homes of more than 20 celebrities, including the estates of Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkinsa. The affected stars share emotional stories about the loss of their homes on social media.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially divorced after two years of marriage07.01.25, 11:36 • 111881 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

californiaCalifornia
new-york-cityNew York City

