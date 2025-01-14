Heath Ledger's daughter spotted in Brooklyn on the eve of her father's death anniversary

Matilda Ledger was spotted in Brooklyn over the weekend looking very much like her famous parents.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Page Six.

Matilda Ledger enjoying coffee and chatting with a friend over the weekend. The 19-year-old daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger and actress Michelle Williams looks a lot like her famous parents. Recently she was photographed in New York City having coffee and chatting: she wore a green quilted jacket, baggy jeans and red accessories. Everything looked like Matilda Ledger was most likely in a good mood.

It should be noted that the published photos of Matilda appeared a week before the anniversary of her father's death (January 22, 2008), which will mark 15 years since the actor's death.

For reference

Heath Andrew Ledger (April 4, 1979 - January 22, 2008) was an Australian actor. After playing roles in several Australian television and film productions in the 1990s, he moved to the United States in 1998 to pursue his film career. His body of work consisted of 20 films in a variety of genres, including 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Patriot (2000), A Knight's Tale (2001), Monster's Ball (2001), Casanova (2005), Lords of Dogtown (2005), Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus (2009), the latter two of which were released posthumously.

Addendum

The death of actor Heath Ledger due to an accidental overdose has forever cast a shadow over The Dark Knight, in which Ledger played the Joker. At the time, there were rumors that playing the role of the iconic villain had affected the actor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ledger said that playing the Joker was “physically and mentally draining”. It also affected his already problematic sleep: the actor said that on some days he only managed to sleep for about two hours.

The actor's body was discovered by a housekeeper, and the first person to whom she reported the death of the Joker was Mary-Kate Olsen, an actress and close friend of Ledger. There were rumors on the Internet that it was she who “put” him on medication. Heath Ledger's grave is located in his hometown of Perth at Carracatta Cemetery.

Recall

