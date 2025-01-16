Netflix reveals TOP 9 most popular TV series among Ukrainians

The top 9 most popular series on Netflix among Ukrainian viewers at the moment include, among others, The Squid Game and Missing You, UNN reports.

Netflix has published the most popular titles among Ukrainians on the streaming platform:

1. "Squid Game"

Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 gave up his trip to the states and returned with a new idea. Gee-hoon dives back into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new contestants gathering to win the 45.6 billion won prize.

2. "I miss you"

When detective Kat Donovan finds her ex-fiancé, who disappeared years ago, on a dating app, she learns that some secrets are better left untold.

3. "Primitive America"

A mother and son fleeing the past find a new family as they travel the free but harsh and violent lands of the American West.

4. "La Palma

A Norwegian family vacationing in La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

5. "Black Doves

A spy posing as a politician's wife learns of her lover's murder and turns to an old friend, the killer, for help in finding the truth and revenge.

6. "Dog Hill"

A successful and well-known writer, haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer, returns to his hometown to deal with unfinished business from the past.

7. "In the shadows"

The life of a young mother is turned upside down as she has to go undercover to escape from a Bucharest gang responsible for the death of her fiancé.

8. "Madness"

A media expert stumbles upon a body in the Pocono Forest and is accused of murdering a notorious white supremacist.

9. "A wonderful couple"

Amelia is about to marry a man from one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket, but a shocking death disrupts the wedding. Now everyone is under suspicion.

