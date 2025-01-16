Netflix reveals TOP 9 most popular TV series among Ukrainians

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116321 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124380 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156873 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104165 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113754 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117083 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106923 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 36301 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113455 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 35783 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172100 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113455 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130115 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147713 views
Netflix reveals TOP 9 most popular TV series among Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174304 views

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series among Ukrainian viewers. The list's leaders are The Squid Game and Missing You.

The top 9 most popular series on Netflix among Ukrainian viewers at the moment include, among others, The Squid Game and Missing You, UNN reports.

Netflix has published the most popular titles among Ukrainians on the streaming platform:

1. "Squid Game"

Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 gave up his trip to the states and returned with a new idea. Gee-hoon dives back into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new contestants gathering to win the 45.6 billion won prize.

2. "I miss you"

When detective Kat Donovan finds her ex-fiancé, who disappeared years ago, on a dating app, she learns that some secrets are better left untold.

3. "Primitive America"

A mother and son fleeing the past find a new family as they travel the free but harsh and violent lands of the American West.

4. "La Palma

A Norwegian family vacationing in La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

5. "Black Doves

A spy posing as a politician's wife learns of her lover's murder and turns to an old friend, the killer, for help in finding the truth and revenge.

6. "Dog Hill"

A successful and well-known writer, haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer, returns to his hometown to deal with unfinished business from the past.

7. "In the shadows"

The life of a young mother is turned upside down as she has to go undercover to escape from a Bucharest gang responsible for the death of her fiancé.

8. "Madness"

A media expert stumbles upon a body in the Pocono Forest and is accused of murdering a notorious white supremacist.

9. "A wonderful couple"

Amelia is about to marry a man from one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket, but a shocking death disrupts the wedding. Now everyone is under suspicion.

 character

Netflix shows a teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game with a new creepy character02.01.25, 15:25 • 106993 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

UNN Lite
bukharestBucharest
ukraineUkraine
netflixNetflix

