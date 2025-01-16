ARMA and the Register of Seized Assets: Will New Tools Solve Old Problems?

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has announced the "first large-scale update" of the Seized Asset Register since its creation. The Head of ARMA, Olena Duma , spoke about improved functionality, modern design and accessibility. In her opinion, this will contribute to transparency in asset management, UNN reports.

Details

Opening public access to the Register of Seized Assets was a key condition for Olena Duma to retain her position as Head of ARMA. After pressure from the parliament and the public, as well as fear of leaving her post, the Head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and in the second half of 2023 it was opened. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the registry. This information was also confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber.

Therefore, updating the register of seized assets is indeed a long overdue issue. According to Olena Duma, the registry now allows accounting for military bonds in foreign currency; contains data on strategic assets; has interactive statistics, advanced search options and adaptation for the visually impaired.

At first glance, these are significant improvements. However, these changes look more like "cosmetics" because the main problem of the registry - insufficient and inaccurate data - has been left unaddressed. The problem of content, not functionality, was the main reason for criticism.

Thus, the new update looks more like an attempt to divert attention from key problems. After all, without real data in the registry, all these tools become useless, and the money spent on the update is wasted.

Transparency should start with honesty: how much did the changes cost and what do they really bring to society?

Add

ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency". She emphasized the agency's record revenue growth, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and improved performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Transparency International Ukraine , based on the results of its audit , pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.