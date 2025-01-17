ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Burbock criticizes German government for indecision in helping Ukraine

Burbock criticizes German government for indecision in helping Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112544 views

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock criticized her government for its slow provision of military aid to Ukraine. She also condemned previous governments for policies that led to dependence on Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock criticized her government for its hesitation in supporting Ukraine. She also condemned previous governments for policies that, in her words, contributed to dependence on Russia. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

Burbock said that the current government's indecision on military aid to Ukraine undermines the trust of European allies. The minister emphasized that the government should act faster, in particular in approving the €3 billion aid package, which she actively supported.

Germany is no longer seen as a driving force for peaceful policy in Europe, and this is disappointing,

Burbock emphasized, adding that populist sentiments on the eve of the elections are hindering strategic decision-making.

Burbock also criticized previous governments, in particular the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) under Angela Merkel, for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which she said contributed to Germany's dependence on Russian energy. She also mentioned suspicions of Russian involvement in the damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

Just as Nord Stream 2 was never just an economic project, despite what the CDU and SPD wanted to believe for a long time, it is no coincidence that submarine cables in the Baltic Sea continue to be damaged,

- Burbock said.

She called for an increase in defense spending to over 2% of GDP, noting that in times of crisis this figure could even reach 3%.

Recall

The German Defense Minister assuredthat support for Ukraine will remain stable regardless of changes in the government. Negotiations on a €3 billion aid package are still ongoing due to budgetary issues.

Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it12.01.25, 21:08 • 47907 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
natoNATO
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

