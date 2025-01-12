Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Berlin should not make significant cuts to the financing of arms supplies to Ukraine. According to her, last year the Federal Republic of Germany allocated almost 7 billion euros for these needs, and if now it will provide only half of this amount or a little more, this will mean a reduction in Ukraine's ability to defend itself. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Earlier, Der Spiegel wrote that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is opposed to allocating an additional 3 billion euros in aid to Kyiv, which are supported by the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

As Baerbock emphasized, it is necessary to continue providing Ukraine with strong support.

She also criticized the use of the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet", one of whose oil tankers lost control in the Baltic Sea and was towed to the roadstead of the German port of Sassnitz. According to her, the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation is under sanctions, and in fact should not go to sea at all. In Baerbock's opinion, the Kremlin is deliberately causing ship accidents.

The minister stressed that the oil spill threatens both the small Baltic countries and tourism in Poland and Germany. "And in view of this, support for Ukraine is the best protection for our own security in Europe, our security in Germany," Baerbock said.

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support