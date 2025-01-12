Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138240 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122391 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159930 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124196 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122646 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66508 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80902 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138249 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177261 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124186 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132749 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150151 views
Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 47908 views

German Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke out against reducing the financing of arms deliveries to Ukraine from €7 billion. She also criticized Russia's use of a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Berlin should not make significant cuts to the financing of arms supplies to Ukraine. According to her, last year the Federal Republic of Germany allocated almost 7 billion euros for these needs, and if now it will provide only half of this amount or a little more, this will mean a reduction in Ukraine's ability to defend itself. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Earlier, Der Spiegel wrote that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is opposed to allocating an additional 3 billion euros in aid to Kyiv, which are supported by the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

As Baerbock emphasized, it is necessary to continue providing Ukraine with strong support.

She also criticized the use of the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet", one of whose oil tankers lost control in the Baltic Sea and was towed to the roadstead of the German port of Sassnitz. According to her, the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation is under sanctions, and in fact should not go to sea at all. In Baerbock's opinion, the Kremlin is deliberately causing ship accidents.

The minister stressed that the oil spill threatens both the small Baltic countries and tourism in Poland and Germany. "And in view of this, support for Ukraine is the best protection for our own security in Europe, our security in Germany," Baerbock said.

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support10.01.25, 10:42 • 30679 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising