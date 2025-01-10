New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 21827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140421 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123580 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131515 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160973 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104355 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113909 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 78197 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124153 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 73978 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 88438 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 140421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167120 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178172 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124153 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133085 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150432 views
New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30680 views

The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.

The German government is debating further supplies of German weapons to Ukraine: Olaf Scholz's office is still putting the brakes on the plans, which are approved by Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock (Greens) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD).

Transmits UNN with reference to Der Spiegel.

According to a German newspaper, Foreign Minister Burbock and Defense Minister Pistorius want to provide Ukraine with a new billion-dollar arms aid. Government officials want to mobilize an additional budget of about three billion euros for urgently needed additional arms supplies to Ukraine before the February 23 federal elections.

However, Olaf Scholz's office is slowing down plans for additional military aid. There has been controversy on the sidelines for several weeks now.

- writes Der Spiegel. 

There has been controversy over this project on the sidelines for several weeks. The Burbock and Pistorius ministries have begun to formulate a new aid package for Ukraine, although this start of preparations took place after the Svitlofor coalition collapsed in November 2024.

Military experts from the Ukrainian headquarters of the Ministry of Defense have compiled a list of urgently needed weapons systems, including three additional Iris-T air defense batteries with ammunition, more Patriot guided missiles, ten wheeled howitzers and more artillery ammunition. - the publication writes.

It also explains how this would be possible:

The federal government has asked the Bundestag's budget committee for so-called “above-budget” spending from Section 60 before the new elections.

Pistorius announced the delivery of additional air defense systems and more09.01.25, 16:10 • 26427 views

In the past, the German government has already used this leverage to mobilize additional aid for Ukraine. This year, too, such a commitment would send an important signal to Ukraine that German arms assistance will not run out.

Image

But there are other aspects:

The urgent needs of Ukraine were not foreseen in the preliminary planning.

Germany takes into account the significant acceleration of the Russian advance and the “loss of important Ukrainian defense positions” that, according to Spiegel , “have significantly worsened the military situation in Ukraine in recent months.

After Donald Trump's election victory, it is unclear whether the United States will continue to provide military support to Ukraine after he takes office on January 20, the publication adds.

It's a weighty piece of equipment:

At the end of the year , Scholz's office informally informed both chambers that it did not support the idea of a billion-euro supplementary budget.

The chancellor's office justifies its veto of the three billion euro plan by saying that it does not want to put the future federal government in front of a fait accompli. In addition, Scholz's office sees no urgent need for action.

For this year, Ukraine still has sufficient funds available from Germany, the statement said. The preliminary budget for 2025 provides about 4 billion euros for military aid; Ukraine can also benefit from another loan bank - a 50 billion euro loan provided by the G7 countries, financed by proceeds from frozen Russian state assets.

As of now, the ministries involved have not yet officially commented on the dispute over new aid to Ukraine from Germany.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied the statement of the CDU deputy about the planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.

Zelenskyy discussed with Pistorius increasing military aid to Ukraine for 202509.01.25, 17:15 • 21488 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bundestagBundestag
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
donald-trumpDonald Trump
iris-tIRIS-T
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising