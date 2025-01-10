ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16200 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138977 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122795 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124718 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123188 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69069 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83523 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177571 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123188 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124719 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141109 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132899 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150278 views
Already seven dead: consequences of large-scale fires in California

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40937 views

The fires in the Palisades area have covered almost 20,000 acres, killing 7 people. Pasadena authorities warn of unsafe tap water due to the effects of the fires.

The Palisades fire in western Los Angeles has spread to nearly 20,000 acres (80.94 square kilometers), and the death toll from all fires has risen to seven. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN

Details

It is noted that the region is experiencing historically devastating fires that have killed at least seven people.

Image

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fires have spread to the Palisades (at least 15,832 acres, or about 6,409 hectares), Eaton (10,600 acres, or 4,290 hectares), Hurst (855 acres, or 346 hectares), Lydia Fire (348 acres, or 140 hectares), Sunset (60 acres, or 24 hectares).  

Image

According to CNN, Pasadena authorities have issued an urgent warning about unsafe drinking water in areas affected by the Eaton Fire.

Pasadena's water and electricity system may be jeopardized by “debris and increased turbidity,” with officials recommending that residents refrain from drinking tap water

- reports CNN.

Local residents are advised to rely exclusively on bottled water for all types of consumption, including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and caring for pets.

Attempts to treat the water by boiling, filtering, or adding disinfectants are considered ineffective and dangerous.

Recall

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

