Already seven dead: consequences of large-scale fires in California

The Palisades fire in western Los Angeles has spread to nearly 20,000 acres (80.94 square kilometers), and the death toll from all fires has risen to seven. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the region is experiencing historically devastating fires that have killed at least seven people.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fires have spread to the Palisades (at least 15,832 acres, or about 6,409 hectares), Eaton (10,600 acres, or 4,290 hectares), Hurst (855 acres, or 346 hectares), Lydia Fire (348 acres, or 140 hectares), Sunset (60 acres, or 24 hectares).

According to CNN, Pasadena authorities have issued an urgent warning about unsafe drinking water in areas affected by the Eaton Fire.

Pasadena's water and electricity system may be jeopardized by “debris and increased turbidity,” with officials recommending that residents refrain from drinking tap water - reports CNN.

Local residents are advised to rely exclusively on bottled water for all types of consumption, including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and caring for pets.

Attempts to treat the water by boiling, filtering, or adding disinfectants are considered ineffective and dangerous.

Recall

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu