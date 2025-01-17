At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region, targeting port infrastructure - RMA

On the night of January 17, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones, targeting port infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Air defense forces continued to work hard. The Russians targeted the port infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties, - the statement said.

The shelling damaged the facades of buildings and a residential building.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcers are recording the consequences of another terrorist act of Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

