Admiral Bauer: NATO is taking over responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the United States

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122510 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113185 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121201 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150393 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134595 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104045 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111018 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108733 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152272 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169381 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111018 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128770 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146448 views
Admiral Bauer: NATO is taking over responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113043 views

NATO assumes responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine instead of the United States through a new framework agreement. The Alliance is establishing permanent assistance mechanisms to ensure stable support regardless of political changes.

NATO is taking on some of the responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, which was previously carried out by the United States. This was stated during a meeting of the Military Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff in Brussels on Thursday, January 16, by  Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

After the framework agreement reached in Washington, some of the mechanisms that were previously organized by the United States are now under NATO control. The SACU (Special Advisory Group on Ukraine) and the IDCC (International Coordination Center) were a group of countries that helped Ukraine. Now NATO is taking over this responsibility. And the United States has agreed to this

- Bauer said.

The admiral emphasized that these changes are aimed at creating permanent assistance mechanisms that will ensure stability for Ukraine, regardless of changes in the political structure.

For people like General Syrsky, who is directly in charge of operations at the front, the war does not depend on what happens in the White House or anywhere else. The war will continue on Monday. That is why constant assistance is critical for him

- Bauer said.

The Chairman of the Military Committee emphasized that the Alliance is committed to providing Ukraine with everything it needs to continue its fight.

As the Secretary General said, we must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position when the negotiations begin. Until then, our support should be as strong as possible,

- he emphasized.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee reveals Russia's losses15.01.25, 13:09 • 32599 views

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

