Admiral Bauer: NATO is taking over responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the United States

NATO is taking on some of the responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, which was previously carried out by the United States. This was stated during a meeting of the Military Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff in Brussels on Thursday, January 16, by Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

After the framework agreement reached in Washington, some of the mechanisms that were previously organized by the United States are now under NATO control. The SACU (Special Advisory Group on Ukraine) and the IDCC (International Coordination Center) were a group of countries that helped Ukraine. Now NATO is taking over this responsibility. And the United States has agreed to this - Bauer said.

The admiral emphasized that these changes are aimed at creating permanent assistance mechanisms that will ensure stability for Ukraine, regardless of changes in the political structure.

For people like General Syrsky, who is directly in charge of operations at the front, the war does not depend on what happens in the White House or anywhere else. The war will continue on Monday. That is why constant assistance is critical for him - Bauer said.

The Chairman of the Military Committee emphasized that the Alliance is committed to providing Ukraine with everything it needs to continue its fight.

As the Secretary General said, we must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position when the negotiations begin. Until then, our support should be as strong as possible, - he emphasized.

