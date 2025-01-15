Chairman of the NATO Military Committee reveals Russia's losses

Russia has lost 700,000 military personnel killed and wounded in the 1057 days of war, said Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, at a meeting of the Alliance's highest military body, the Military Committee, which met in the format of Chiefs of Defense at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is the 1057th day of what Russia considered a three-day war. Next month we will see the three-year mark. In his New Year's speech, President Putin said his only regret was that Russia had not invaded Ukraine sooner. And he declared 2025 the "Year of the Defender of the Fatherland." The reality is that the Kremlin has not yet achieved any of its strategic goals... while seven hundred thousand Russians have been killed and wounded... and the entire Russian population is suffering under the brunt of the war," said Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee.

